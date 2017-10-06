Skip Navigation Links weather.gov      
National Weather Service Enhanced Radar Image

New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA Radar
      Go to: Standard Version          
   
          Radar Status Message
 

Base Reflectivity
NWS New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA
-
 
Latest radar image from the New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA radar and current weather warnings
Latest radar image from the New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA radar and current weather warnings
Latest radar image from the New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA radar and current weather warnings
Latest radar image from the New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA radar and current weather warnings
Latest radar image from the New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA radar and current weather warnings
Latest radar image from the New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA radar and current weather warnings
Latest radar image from the New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA radar and current weather warnings
Latest radar image from the New Orleans/Baton Rouge, LA radar and current weather warnings
             

Range and Bearing Information (left click to select a location): How does this work?
Distance from Radar, Lat/Lon of selected location Distance from Selected Location


National
Radar
Mosaic
Sectors

(click image)		 Go to the Alaska sector Go to the Pacific Northwest sector Go to the Northern Rockies sector Go to the Upper Mississippi Valley sector Currently at the Central Great Lakes sector Go to the Northeast sector
Go to the Hawaii sector Go to the Pacific Southwest sector Go to the Southern Rockies sector Go to the Southern Plains sector Go to the Southern Mississippi Valley sector Go to the Southeast sector
Adjacent Radars:
Go to the adjacent radar site to the northwest, Shreveport, LA RadarGo to the adjacent radar site to the north, Brandon/Jackson, MS RadarGo to the adjacent radar site to the northeast, East Alabama Radar
Go to the adjacent radar site to the west, Fort Polk, LA RadarLIXGo to the adjacent radar site to the east, Mobile, AL Radar
Go to the adjacent radar site to the southwest, Lake Charles, LA Radar


  Short Range Images
  Reflectivity:
  Composite Loop
  Base Loop

  Velocity:
  Storm Relative Loop
  Base Loop

  Rainfall:
  1-Hour Total Loop
  Storm Total Loop


  Long Range Images
  Reflectivity:
  Base Loop

  U.S. Views
  Reflectivity:
  National Loop
  Alaska Loop
  Hawaii Loop
  Guam Loop
  Puerto Rico Loop
  Radars by State

  Additional Info:
  Radar FAQ
  Downloading Images
  Mobile Users
  GIS Users  KML/KMZ Generator
  Doppler University
  Color Blindness Tool
  Credits