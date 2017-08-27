|
Composite Reflectivity
|NWS Houston/Galveston, TX
|
Base Reflectivity
|NWS Houston/Galveston, TX
|
-
|
Storm Relative Motion
|NWS Houston/Galveston, TX
|
-
|
Base Velocity
|NWS Houston/Galveston, TX
|
-
|
One Hour Precipitation
|NWS Houston/Galveston, TX
|Radar Precip Est From 09:58 AM CDT Sun Aug 27 2017
to 10:58 AM CDT Sun Aug 27 2017
|
Storm Total Precipitation
|NWS Houston/Galveston, TX
|Radar Precip Est From 02:36 AM CDT Wed Aug 23 2017
to 10:58 AM CDT Sun Aug 27 2017
Range and Bearing Information (left click to select a location): How does this work?
|Distance from Radar, Lat/Lon of selected location
|Distance from Selected Location
|National
Radar
Mosaic
Sectors
(click image)